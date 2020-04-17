Menu

Crime

Trent Hills woman charged after OPP seize drugs, cash from Campbellford area residence

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 9:40 am
Updated April 17, 2020 9:46 am
OPP seized cocaine from a Campbellford residence.
OPP seized cocaine from a Campbellford residence. Northumberland OPP

A Trent Hills, Ont., woman faces drug-related charges following the raid of a residence in Campbellford on Wednesday.

According to Northumberland OPP, members of the OPP’s Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Units and its emergency response team executed a warrant at a residence on Goacher Road located approximately six kilometres south of the Town of Campbellford in the Municipality of Trent Hills, about 50 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Campbellford Bridge high-risk takedown leads to arrest of attempted murder suspect: OPP

OPP say investigators seized several grams of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, approximately $6,870 in Canadian currency and other drug-trafficking related items.

The approximate street value of the seized drugs is $5,300.

Cash seized from a Campbellford area residence.
Cash seized from a Campbellford area residence. OPP
Cocaine seized from a Campbellford residence.
Cocaine seized from a Campbellford residence. OPP

Caroline Cloude Nehrling, 47, of Trent Hills, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, other drugs), possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in June, OPP stated Friday.

