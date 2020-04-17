Trent Hills woman charged after OPP seize drugs, cash from Campbellford area residence

Send this page to someone via email

A Trent Hills, Ont., woman faces drug-related charges following the raid of a residence in Campbellford on Wednesday.

According to Northumberland OPP, members of the OPP’s Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Units and its emergency response team executed a warrant at a residence on Goacher Road located approximately six kilometres south of the Town of Campbellford in the Municipality of Trent Hills, about 50 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

OPP say investigators seized several grams of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, approximately $6,870 in Canadian currency and other drug-trafficking related items.

The approximate street value of the seized drugs is $5,300.

Cash seized from a Campbellford area residence. OPP

Cocaine seized from a Campbellford residence. OPP

Caroline Cloude Nehrling, 47, of Trent Hills, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, other drugs), possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in June, OPP stated Friday.