Cobourg man charged with impaired, stunt driving after striking pole on walking path: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces impaired and stunt driving charges following a single-vehicle crash on a walking path in Selwyn Township on Tuesday morning.

Peterborough County OPP say police received calls around 7 a.m. from witnesses who reported that a vehicle had struck a pole on a walking path off Nathaway Drive in the community of Young’s Point in Selwyn Township, just north of Peterborough.

The investigation determined the driver was under the influence of drugs, OPP said.

Tyler Farrell, 28, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged operation while impaired by drugs and racing a motor vehicle.

He had his vehicle impounded for seven days and his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 23.

Story continues below advertisement

1:48 A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street