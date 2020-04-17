Menu

Crime

Cobourg man charged with impaired, stunt driving after striking pole on walking path: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 9:48 am
Updated April 17, 2020 9:55 am
A Cobourg, Ont., man faces impaired and stunt driving charges after a crash in Young's Point.
A Cobourg, Ont., man faces impaired and stunt driving charges after a crash in Young's Point. File

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces impaired and stunt driving charges following a single-vehicle crash on a walking path in Selwyn Township on Tuesday morning.

Peterborough County OPP say police received calls around 7 a.m. from witnesses who reported that a vehicle had struck a pole on a walking path off Nathaway Drive in the community of Young’s Point in Selwyn Township, just north of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Impaired driving, stunt driving arrests in Peterborough city, county

The investigation determined the driver was under the influence of drugs, OPP said.

Tyler Farrell, 28, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged operation while impaired by drugs and racing a motor vehicle.

He had his vehicle impounded for seven days and his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 23.

OPPImpaired DrivingOntario Provincial PoliceCobourgPeterborough CountyImpairedPeterborough County OPPStunt drivingSelwyn TownshipYoung's Pointracing a motor vehicle
