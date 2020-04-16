Patrons mourn loss of one of Halifax’s only queer-friendly bars

Send this page to someone via email

One of Halifax’s only queer bars has closed down for good.

Now, Menz & Mollyz is being remembered by members of the Halifax community that were its frequent patrons.

Cynthia Stilts, a drag queen, said that for many in the queer community, the bar felt like home.

“You know when you show up to a bar alone and you feel kind of awkward? You would never feel awkward,” said Stilts.

“I could walk right in at any time, and they’d say, ‘hey Cynthia,’ and everyone knows everyone.” Tweet This

It was a statement echoed by Elle Noir, another drag queen and a former employee at Menz & Mollyz.

“We really don’t have that many queer spaces in Halifax. We’re not like Toronto and Vancouver where they have villages and places like that,” said Noir.

“We kind of have just our small little spaces and every day it just seems like one is going by, and Menz bar was kind of like a big blow to especially performers and queer people like me.”

It’s unclear why exactly Menz & Mollys is closing.

The Bar’s Owner did not respond to repeated requests for comment from Global News.