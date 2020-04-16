Menu

Winnipeg police look for missing teen

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 4:27 pm
Updated April 16, 2020 4:31 pm
Anakesha Thomas, 14.
Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing teen.

Anakesha Thomas, 14, last posted on social media on April 9.

Thomas is described as 5’4” tall, 115 lbs., with a small build and short dyed red hair, although police say her appearance may have changed.

Police say they’re worried about her well-being.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts should call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
