Winnipeg police look for missing teen

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing teen.

Anakesha Thomas, 14, last posted on social media on April 9.

Thomas is described as 5’4” tall, 115 lbs., with a small build and short dyed red hair, although police say her appearance may have changed.

Missing: Anakesha THOMAS(14). THOMAS last posted on social media on April 9, 2020. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.https://t.co/tXzJZDaheT pic.twitter.com/jRDcagXpqx — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they’re worried about her well-being.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts should call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

1:46 Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release