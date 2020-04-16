Huron County OPP uniformed member tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police announced Thursday that a uniform member out of the Huron County detachment has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Police are releasing very few details “to respect their privacy” but say the individual did not experience symptoms while at work and that they are currently in self-isolation and recovering.

“We wish them a speedy recovery,” OPP said in a release. “Their family and colleagues are in our thoughts.”

Police say they were made aware of the diagnosis on April 13.

