Traffic stop leads to gun charges for RM of Rockwood man: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A traffic stop has led to a number of gun charges for a Manitoba man.

A pickup truck driver was first arrested when police say an officer noticed a gun in the truck after pulling him over on Highway 7 in the RM of Rockwood shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday.

READ MORE: Warrant issued for Manitoba man following robbery in RM of Rockwood

A further search of the truck found two more guns, one of which was prohibited, say police.

On April 10, #rcmpmb officers pulled over a pickup truck on #MBHwy7 & observed firearms in the vehicle. The 32yo driver was arrested which led to a search warrant being executed in the RM of Rockwood where numerous firearms were seized. For further info… https://t.co/acxdB6LZ97 pic.twitter.com/9WwPiIuSoo — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a utility trailer pulled by the truck was also found to be stolen from Winnipeg.

After investigating further, police raided a home in the RM of Rockwood Saturday where they say more stolen property was found as well as a number of guns and ammunition.

A 32-year-old man from the RM of Rockwood is facing a number of firearm and property-related charges. He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in July.

Police continue to investigate.

3:12 Manitoba RCMP collect nearly 700 firearms, 22,000 rounds of ammunition in June’s gun amnesty program Manitoba RCMP collect nearly 700 firearms, 22,000 rounds of ammunition in June’s gun amnesty program