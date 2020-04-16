Menu

Crime

Traffic stop leads to gun charges for RM of Rockwood man: Manitoba RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 2:29 pm
A 32-year-old man from the RM of Rockwood is facing a number of gun-related charges after a raid Saturday.
RCMP Handout

A traffic stop has led to a number of gun charges for a Manitoba man.

A pickup truck driver was first arrested when police say an officer noticed a gun in the truck after pulling him over on Highway 7 in the RM of Rockwood shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday.

A further search of the truck found two more guns, one of which was prohibited, say police.

Police say a utility trailer pulled by the truck was also found to be stolen from Winnipeg.

After investigating further, police raided a home in the RM of Rockwood Saturday where they say more stolen property was found as well as a number of guns and ammunition.

A 32-year-old man from the RM of Rockwood is facing a number of firearm and property-related charges. He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in July.

Police continue to investigate.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crimeStolen GoodsStonewall RCMPGun RaidMantoba RCMPRM of Rockwood Guns
