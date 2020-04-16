Traffic stop leads to gun charges for RM of Rockwood man: Manitoba RCMP

A traffic stop has led to a number of gun charges for a Manitoba man.
A pickup truck driver was first arrested when police say an officer noticed a gun in the truck after pulling him over on Highway 7 in the RM of Rockwood shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday.
A further search of the truck found two more guns, one of which was prohibited, say police.
Police say a utility trailer pulled by the truck was also found to be stolen from Winnipeg.
After investigating further, police raided a home in the RM of Rockwood Saturday where they say more stolen property was found as well as a number of guns and ammunition.
A 32-year-old man from the RM of Rockwood is facing a number of firearm and property-related charges. He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in July.
Police continue to investigate.
COMMENTS