Guelph woman charged with impaired driving following single-vehicle crash in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Guelph, Ont., woman has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision in Peterborough on Tuesday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers responded to Airport Road for reports of a crash around 9:10 a.m. They located a vehicle “nose down” in a ditch and a woman sitting in the driver’s seat, police say.

Police say officers detected an odour of alcohol on the woman’s breath and that a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had nearly three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system while operating a motor vehicle.

Angeleigha Jasmin Fraser, 24, of Curzon Crescent in Guelph, was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 23.