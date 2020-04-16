Menu

Crime

Man dead in Vaughan house fire following domestic incident, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 6:48 am
Updated April 16, 2020 7:31 am
A photo of the scene on Retreat Boulevard in Vaughan.
A photo of the scene on Retreat Boulevard in Vaughan. Kimberley Fowler / Global News

York Regional Police say a man was found dead in a house fire in Vaughan that officers say they believe is linked to an earlier domestic call.

Emergency crews were first called to a home in Vaughan shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday for reports of a domestic incident.

Police are not revealing the circumstances surrounding the domestic incident.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers then responded to a house fire on Retreat Boulevard, near Weston Road and Major Mackenzie Drive West, close to where they were called to for the domestic incident.

READ MORE: Crimes and policing change amid coronavirus pandemic, Ontario forces say

The body of a man was located within the residence, which is described by officers as a newly purchased home. Police say they believe the fire incident is connected to the home where the domestic call was made.

Story continues below advertisement

The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated. The victim’s age and identity were not provided.

More to come.

