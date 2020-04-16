Man dead in Vaughan house fire following domestic incident, police say

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a man was found dead in a house fire in Vaughan that officers say they believe is linked to an earlier domestic call.

Emergency crews were first called to a home in Vaughan shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday for reports of a domestic incident.

Police are not revealing the circumstances surrounding the domestic incident.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers then responded to a house fire on Retreat Boulevard, near Weston Road and Major Mackenzie Drive West, close to where they were called to for the domestic incident.

The body of a man was located within the residence, which is described by officers as a newly purchased home. Police say they believe the fire incident is connected to the home where the domestic call was made.

The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated. The victim’s age and identity were not provided.

More to come.