Entertaining options for those on coronavirus quarantine in Kitchener-Waterloo and beyond

If you are running out of options for remaining entertained inside your home, there are a growing number of options popping up throughout Waterloo Region and beyond.

The City of Kitchener has launched a four-week concert series that will have shows for children and adults alike featuring local entertainers.

On Tuesday mornings, children will be entertained by the likes of Erick Traplin and Artshine.

The first concert for adults will take place Thursday night and will feature 12 Mile Island.

The shows will be available to watch on the city’s Facebook page.

Another local option for adults is being put forward by a local brewery. Decscendants Brewery’s popular Trivial Pursuit night is still happening although it has gone digital.

Quizbecca is offering up questions from the comfort of her living room for you to answer from the comfort of your living room on Wednesday and Sunday nights.

If you are looking for something slightly less trivial, THEMUSEUM is offering a hair-raising event for you on Wednesday night on its Facebook page.

Local hairstylist Lisa Dang will be online to provide with some tips on how to maintain your hair as we all patiently await the opportunity to chop the salad on top of our heads.

If you are looking to get a little more crafty, Schneider Haus is allowing Candice Leyland to take over its Instagram page on Wednesday night.

She will be serving up a free online watercolour class.

While these are just a few of the great options being offered up locally, the beauty of going online for entertainment is that it opens up a number of national and international possibilities.

One of the quirkier options will take place on Friday night when the Wonders (AKA The Oneders), will get back together for a Youtube show on Friday night.

All four members of the fictional band, Ethan Embry, (bassist T.B. Player), Johnathon Schaech (singer/guitarist Jimmy Mattingly), Tom Everett Scott (drummer Guy Patterson) and Steve Zahn (guitarist Lenny Haise) will provide live commentary for the movie.

They will be joined by Liv Tyler (Faye Dolan) as they look to raise funds for the MusiCares for COVID Relief Fund.

As well, several festivals and rock bands are looking for ways to keep people entertained.

On Friday night, the Greatful Dead will air a 1989 concert on their YouTube channel which will begin with a live Q&A with archivist David Lemieux and historian Gary Lambert.

Farm Aid will have a special one-hour concert on Saturday on its web site which will feature Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews.

The Pickathon Music Festival in Oregon, which has been underway for 20 years now, is offering up a concert a day from its archives.

The independent music festival is offering up the likes of The People Under The Stairs, Margo Price, and Jeff Tweedy.