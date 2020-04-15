More COVID-19 cases at Calgary long term care centres

Send this page to someone via email

More Calgary seniors homes have confirmed cases of COVID-19, amid a pandemic that has spread across the world.

Alberta Health Services has confirmed that a resident living at Bethany Calgary seniors home in the north west and an employee who works there, have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Under AHS definitions, this site is now considered to be in outbreak.

Officials also confirm one staff member at the Bethany Riverview location also tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to Global News, Bethany Calgary said they continue to focus on the safety of residents and staff.

“Resident and employee safety is our top priority. We continue to go above and beyond the guidelines for the public at this time and to work closely with our public health bodies, Alberta Health Services and the directives as outlined by the Chief Medical Officer of Alberta,” the statement read.

Bow View Manor also declared an outbreak on April 14 with one employee testing positive for COVID-19

All residents, families members and employees of the impacted units at Bethany Calgary have been notified.