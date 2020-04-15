Menu

Canada

$50K from Libro Credit Union to help create 35 affordable housing units in London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 15, 2020 1:25 pm
you y.o.u. youth opportunities unlimited
A rendering of the building at Richmond and York streets. Youth Opportunities Unlimited

Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU) in London, Ont., is looking to move forward with the development of Joan’s Place after a $50,000 investment from Libro Credit Union.

Joan’s Place — at 329, 331 and 333 Richmond St. — will extend a pilot program currently run at YOU’s existing supportive housing building, the Cornerstone. Joan’s Place will provide “young women and babies a stable home at the most vulnerable time in their lives.”

The investment from Libro will reportedly contribute to 35 new affordable housing units at Joan’s Place.

“We have worked with YOU for many years and they are a trusted community partner,” said Libro regional manager Shane Butcher.

“Libro’s investment in YOU demonstrates the importance of stable housing and what it means now and in the long term towards ending the cycle of poverty.”

Joan’s Place will also act as an “integrated program hub” focused on primary and mental health care, education, employment and training, addiction services and more.

“In addition to finding a home,” YOU CEO Steve Cordes said, “Joan’s Place residents will be able to build their path to financial independence through employment programs specifically designed for youth.”

In a release, Butcher added that the investment was in the works “before the world changed” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that the credit union wants “our community to know we stay invested for the long term” and that “community investments will continue.”

