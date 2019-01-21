YOU’s New Addition project begins with renovations at downtown London building

Officials with London’s Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU) are celebrating the start of Phase 1 of the organization’s New Addition project.

YOU plans to transform three properties at Richmond and York streets into an integrated youth wellness hub as well as a home and support complex for youth, expectant teen moms and new mothers and babies.

Phase 1 involves the building at 333 Richmond St., with renovations beginning last week.

“Six months from now, seven months from now, we hope to have our offices located there and then some of those extra career and employment services now in an area where it already has a lot of young people coming and going and living,” executive director Steve Cordes explained.

Four affordable housing units in the building are already occupied, but Phase 2 of the project involves creating an additional 35 units.

“I wish that we weren’t having to take a phased approach,” Cordes added. “We’re taking a phased approach so that we can start making some success but we’re really eager to see Phase 2 going because the affordable housing is in dire, dire need right now.”

So far, $5.4 million has been raised, and the organization’s fundraising goal is $8.2 million.