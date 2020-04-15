Police say tip from public leads to arrest of impaired driver in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay credit a tip from a concerned citizen for helping them arrest an impaired driver on Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 4:45 p.m., a citizen called police after observing a man who was allegedly consuming cannabis in a parked vehicle.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle as it was beginning to drive on Russell Street West.

Police conducted a traffic stop and a subsequent investigation determined the driver was impaired.

Paul Lockhart, 60, of Irondale, Ont., was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 18, police said.

