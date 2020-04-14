Menu

Health

Shaw Communications laying off about 10% of workforce because of COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2020 6:24 pm
A Shaw Communications sign is shown at the company's headquarters in Calgary, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015. .
A Shaw Communications sign is shown at the company's headquarters in Calgary, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Shaw Communications Inc. says it is temporarily laying off about 10 per cent of its workforce effective Thursday as a result of “unpredictable conditions” created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Calgary-based telecommunications company said most of the affected employees work in retail and sales positions across the company.

Shaw president Paul McAleese says government efforts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus have resulted in dramatic work stoppages that has led to the “hard decisions” announced Tuesday.

He says the changes are necessary until its business activities resume to more normal levels.

According to a company spokesperson, less than 1,000 people are affected by the temporary layoffs.

McAleese says Shaw will provide financial support to affected employees beyond applicable government programs.

The company says it is ineligible for any emergency government assistance programs and will top up Employment Insurance payments depending on employee earnings and extend benefits and pension contributions for eligible non-unionized employees during the temporary layoff period.

— With a file from Global News

© 2020 The Canadian Press
