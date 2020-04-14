Charges laid in fatal shooting of 21-year-old in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Surrey earlier this month.

Pritpal Singh was shot and killed outside a residence in the 8800-block of 138A Street on April 7 around 12:45 a.m.

Robert Tomljenovic, 26, is charged with second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the two men did not know one another and the shooting is believed to be random.

“IHIT investigators and our partners from the Surrey RCMP worked relentlessly around the clock since day one to advance the investigation of Pritpal’s murder,” Sgt. Frank Jang said.

A court date for Tomljenovic is scheduled for Friday.

Story continues below advertisement