Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid in fatal shooting of 21-year-old in Surrey

By Janet Brown CKNW
Posted April 14, 2020 4:57 pm
Updated April 14, 2020 4:59 pm
The scene of an overnight shooting in Surrey. .
The scene of an overnight shooting in Surrey. . Global News

Charges have been laid in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Surrey earlier this month.

Pritpal Singh was shot and killed outside a residence in the 8800-block of 138A Street on April 7 around 12:45 a.m.

READ MORE: 21-year-old man charged with murder in mother’s death in Squamish, B.C.

Robert Tomljenovic, 26, is charged with second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the two men did not know one another and the shooting is believed to be random.

“IHIT investigators and our partners from the Surrey RCMP worked relentlessly around the clock since day one to advance the investigation of Pritpal’s murder,” Sgt. Frank Jang said.

A court date for Tomljenovic is scheduled for Friday.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SurreyIHITSurrey shootingSurrey murderPritpal Singh
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.