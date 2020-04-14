Cornwall Alternative School in Regina receives 3 more years of provincial funding

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government has committed funding to Cornwall Alternative School in Regina for the next three years.

Cornwall is receiving $769,000 a year for a total of $2,307,000. The funding came into effect on April 1, 2020 and ends on March 31, 2023.

The funds will go towards salaries, benefits and operational costs for educational programming and intensive direct services.

Home to about 40 at-risk students in grades 7 to 10, funding was originally cut in the 2019-20 provincial budget, leaving the school unsure of its future.

Due to a large backlash from students and board members, the province restored funding for another year at $761,000.

It was the same amount the school received for the four years prior.

Students are referred to the school because of issues ranging from behavioural challenges to gangs, addiction and/or attendance that keep them from succeeding in the mainstream system.

— With files from Global News’ David Baxter