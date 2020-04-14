Menu

Crime

OPP lay four stunt driving charges on Hwy. 35 in City of Kawartha Lakes on Good Friday

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 1:43 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged four drivers with stunt driving on Hwy. 35 on Good Friday.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged four drivers with stunt driving or speeding in separate incidents along Highway 35 on Good Friday.

The highway’s posted speed limit through the municipality is 80 km/h.

On Friday around 11:15 a.m., an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 183 km/h near Golf Course Road. OPP say a 53-year-old Dundas, Ont., resident was charged with racing a motor vehicle with excessive speed. The vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded for seven days.

READ MORE: Impaired driving, stunt driving arrests in Peterborough city, county

Then around 4:05 p.m. Friday, OPP say a vehicle was clocked travelling 134 km/h near Waite Road. Police discovered and seized 129.4 grams of cannabis in the vehicle.

A 19-year-old Greater Napanee, Ont., resident was charged with racing a motor vehicle with excessive speed and driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available. The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for seven days.

Then around 9:25 p.m., OPP clocked a vehicle travelling 131 km/h near Fleetwood Road. A 38-year-old Whitby, Ont., resident was charged with racing a motor vehicle with excessive speed. The vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded for seven days.

COVID-19 Roundup: Premier Ford urges residents to avoid visiting cottages

Another vehicle stop occurred around 10:50 p.m. after OPP clocked a vehicle travelling 120 km/h near Killarney Bay Road. Police say the investigation revealed the driver had a suspended licence. A 29-year-old Woodville, Ont., resident, was charged with speeding, driving while under suspension and failure to surrender an insurance card. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

OPP did not release the names of the accused.

