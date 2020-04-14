Menu

Woman in critical condition after crash in Winnipeg’s North End neighbourhood

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 12:33 pm
Updated April 14, 2020 12:35 pm
Winnipeg police continue to investigate a crash in the city's North End neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg police continue to investigate a crash in the city's North End neighbourhood on Monday afternoon. Shane Gibson/Global News

Police say speed played a role in a crash in Winnipeg’s North End neighbourhood that left a woman in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the corner of Arlington Street and Church Avenue around 3:50 p.m.

Police say a Dodge Charger had been travelling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Church Avenue when it hit a Dodge Dart heading south on Arlington Street.

READ MORE: One person in hospital after downtown Winnipeg car crash

The force of the crash sent both cars into a home on the southeast corner of the intersection.

A female passenger in the Dart was taken to hospital in critical condition while both drivers were listed in stable condition.

No charges had been laid Tuesday morning, but police say they continue to investigate.

One in critical following crash between school bus and car
One in critical following crash between school bus and car
