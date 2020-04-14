Woman in critical condition after crash in Winnipeg’s North End neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Police say speed played a role in a crash in Winnipeg’s North End neighbourhood that left a woman in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the corner of Arlington Street and Church Avenue around 3:50 p.m.

Police say a Dodge Charger had been travelling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Church Avenue when it hit a Dodge Dart heading south on Arlington Street.

The force of the crash sent both cars into a home on the southeast corner of the intersection.

A female passenger in the Dart was taken to hospital in critical condition while both drivers were listed in stable condition.

No charges had been laid Tuesday morning, but police say they continue to investigate.

