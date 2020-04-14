COVID-19: New reality a challenge for people with intellectual disabilities, Winnipeg advocate says

While navigating the new world of physical distancing during the coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for all Manitobans, a local disability advocate says it can be even more of a challenge for people with intellectual disabilities.

Carlos Sosa, a director at Inclusion Winnipeg, told 680 CJOB that not having access to city services can be jarring for those who are accustomed to using them as part of a daily routine.

“For one of my individuals over the last couple of weeks, his isolation has worsened… and this was somebody who was used to going to a day program, which was cancelled, and utilizing the library and the swimming pool, and you take all of those options away.”

People who relied on the public library to access the internet will also have a harder time staying connected with friends and family now that libraries are closed, he said. “You lack connection because you lack access to technology, because you simply don’t have the money to afford the internet or a computer to access Facebook or FaceTime to connect with friends.”

Sosa also said organizations should consider using language that is as clear and as specific as possible to promote social distancing, saying it’s confusing enough for people with cognitive challenges to adapt to the current reality.

