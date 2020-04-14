COVID-19: New reality a challenge for people with intellectual disabilities, Winnipeg advocate says

While navigating the new world of physical distancing during the coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for all Manitobans, a local disability advocate says it can be even more of a challenge for people with intellectual disabilities.
Carlos Sosa, a director at Inclusion Winnipeg, told 680 CJOB that not having access to city services can be jarring for those who are accustomed to using them as part of a daily routine.
People who relied on the public library to access the internet will also have a harder time staying connected with friends and family now that libraries are closed, he said.
“You lack connection because you lack access to technology, because you simply don’t have the money to afford the internet or a computer to access Facebook or FaceTime to connect with friends.”
