‘Cough chamber’ shows 2 metres of physical distancing not enough: Western University researchers

As public health guidelines continue to recommend a two-metre space between people in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, a recently published study led by Western University researchers shows that distance is not far enough if someone coughs.

Research for the study took place inside the Western University mechanical and materials engineering department’s “cough chamber” during the 2017-18 influenza season.

On April 14, the university announced the findings have now been published in the journal Indoor Air and will be the basis of new research specific to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The cough chamber is a two-metre enclosed cube with an opening for study participants to cough into and is equipped with a camera and laser to determine the velocity of expelled droplets from a cough.

The initial study was undertaken to analyze “expulsive airflows,” or coughs, produced by people with seasonal influenza and is believed to mark “the furthest distance anyone has ever measured cough airflow.”

The findings show that droplets from a cough can reach a person standing six feet away in just three seconds.

“Even when you are 2.5 metres (eight feet) away, the airflow in the cough can still be moving at 200 millimetres a second,” explains the researcher behind the cough chamber, Eric Savory, who also collaborated with virologists at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

“That means the very fine droplets are going to remain suspended for a long time, even after four seconds.”

The findings will be used as the basis of further study specific to the COVID-19 pandemic. Savory will be collaborating with Eric Arts from Western’s Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry and Franco Berruti from Western’s department of chemical and biochemical engineering.

The team will work out of Western’s ImPaKT containment laboratory, where Arts already has a team developing a COVID-19 vaccine, and will look at the pathways of COVID-19 droplets “through the air and analyze different material surfaces in order to verify its survivability under different temperature and humidity conditions.”

