Ottawa text, chat service launched to help those trapped with abuser during coronavirus pandemic

A new program launched this week in Ottawa will allow women trapped in abusive situations during the novel coronavirus pandemic to reach out for help by texting or chatting, rather than through a traditional telephone hotline.

The program, called Unsafe at Home, was created after abuse hotlines in Ottawa noticed a significant decrease in calls during the pandemic, says Nancy Worsfold, CPO of Crime Prevention Ottawa, one of the organizations that launched the program. The Ottawa Coalition to End Violence Against Women, Interval House of Ottawa and the Eastern Ottawa Resource Centre also all contributed to the tool.

Worsfold said that stressors from the COVID-19 pandemic, like fear of illness, can cause difficulty in even the happiest of relationships, but adding those fears and restricting couples to confined spaces can be a dangerous situation for those in abusive relationships.

The drop in calls to helplines pointed to the possibility that some people might be afraid or unable to call for help while stuck in close quarters with their abusive partner during the pandemic.

Worsfold said that despite the Kids Help Phone offering texting services for those in need, no adult hotlines had that function in Ottawa. That is why Unsafe at Home was launched on Tuesday.

The service will offer the same kind of help as calling an abuse hotline, Worsfold said, like connecting those in need with a counsellor, who can then offer reassurance, planning for how to stay safe while trapped inside a home, or just someone to talk to when they are struggling.

The text and chat service run seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to midnight. Conversations are confidential and can be offered in English and French.

Worsfold is urging people who hear about the service to share it with their neighbours, friends and acquaintances because it’s not always obvious who might be living in an abusive situation.

To use the text function of the service, text 613-704-5535. To chat online, visit the Unsafe at Home Ottawa website.