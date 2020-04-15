Menu

Winnipeg Harvest changes hamper procedures due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 7:58 am
Volunteers help out at Winnipeg Harvest.
Volunteers help out at Winnipeg Harvest. File / Global News

A spike in the use of Winnipeg Harvest is triggering some new procedures for the hampers it hands out to those in need.

Since the novel coronavirus pandemic started triggering job losses, the not-for-profit has seen a 30 per cent increase in its use and expects to have 90,000 people use the service through the month of April.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Harvest and food programs feeling pinch from coronavirus

The hampers Winnipeg Harvest hands out will now be given out every four weeks. They will include items to last a 10- to 14-day period to help the client’s budget stretch over the month, a spokesperson said in a statement.

In the past, hampers could be picked up twice a month. Once-a-month distribution will allow more people to take advantage of the program.

The hampers will also include more non-perishable food items, as opposed to the typical 50/50 split of fresh and non-perishable food.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Canada lost 1 million jobs in March

Winnipeg Harvest is aiming to make 1,000 hampers each day.

While Harvest is limiting the number of people in its building to practise physical distancing, it is still looking for people to reach out if they are able to volunteer.

Donations are also needed by anyone who feels they can contribute. More on volunteering and donating can be found here.

