Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Thousands of Hydro One customers without power after storm moves through Ontario

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 9:35 pm
Peterborough Regional Weather Update: April 13, 2020
WEATHER UPDATE: Risk of thunderstorms today; Flood Watch along the Lake Ontario shoreline; Special Weather Statement for Port Hope, Cobourg, Colborne, Tweed, Stirling and on to Belleville with high winds expected this afternoon. Issued: 7:15am

Hydro One says its crews are responding to several outages across parts of Ontario after a wind storm moved through on Monday.

According to a statement on the company’s website Monday evening, mixed forms of precipitation came down in certain areas as the storm moved across a large portion of the province.

“Customers will remain out overnight in central, eastern and parts of northern Ontario,” the statement said.

READ MORE: Ontario could be in for a bomb cyclone on Easter Monday, Anthony Farnell says

Based on Hydro One’s online outage map Monday evening, the biggest outages appeared to be in Durham region and near Huntsville.

There were more than 12,000 and 7,000 customers affected in each region, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

Click here to view the current status of the outages and the estimated power restoration time.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hydro OneOntario weatherOntario stormOntario PowerHydro One power outageHydro One outageOutage Hydro One
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.