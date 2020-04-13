G20 health ministers to discuss coronavirus impact via video conference next week

Send this page to someone via email

Health ministers from the Group of 20 major economies will speak by video conference on April 19 to address the impact of the new coronavirus on the global health sector and society, the Saudi G20 secretariat said on Monday.

0:58 Coronavirus outbreak: Putin calls for sanctions on essential goods to be lifted at G20 summit Coronavirus outbreak: Putin calls for sanctions on essential goods to be lifted at G20 summit

The meeting follows last month’s virtual meeting of G20 leaders, who tasked the health ministers with sharing national best practices and developing a set of urgent actions for the G20 to jointly combat the pandemic.

