Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo cancel events through June due to coronavirus pandemic

The cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo have each cancelled all events on municipal properties until the end of June.

Kitchener says it made the call now rather than wait until it was provincially mandated to protect event partners and to extend their planning windows.

“Today’s decision is another difficult one but a necessary one,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in a statement. “We need to stay home, practise physical distancing and do everything we can to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Kitchener says it is looking into alternatives to its annual Canada Day celebration at city hall.

KW Multicultural Festival, Summer Lights Festival, Eid-ul-Fitr Festival, Maker Expo, Neighbours Day, TacoFest and tri-Pride are among the events in Kitchener affected by the decision.

In Cambridge, a host of events have been affected including the Cambridge Celebration for the Arts, the Cambridge Art Attic, Cambridge Kin Carnival, Tour De Grand and Portugal Day Parade.

“This is sad news as our annual festivals and events are very important to the fabric and vitality of Cambridge, but the protection of our residents has to be our primary concern,” Mayor Kathryn McGarry said in a statement. “Taking these difficult measures now to avoid any large gatherings will help us get things back to normal sooner, and I know our special events and festivals will play a big part in the City’s path forward once the virus is contained.”

Up in Waterloo, the joint decision will see the Etsy Spring Show and the Waterloo Wellness Expo as among the events which have been affected.

The city says it is also looking at other options for its Canada Day event which it was to take over this year from the University of Waterloo.