New Brunswick grandmother dressed in costumes spreads joy amid coronavirus pandemic

Kids in southeastern New Brunswick rushed outside over the weekend for a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny, who spread joy from a safe distance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The woman behind the ears is Turtle Creek’s Debbie Tingley, a grandma forced to be away from her own grandkids, who said she’s determined to make families smile while they’re staying safe at home during the outbreak.

“I am just going around to neighbourhoods with small children to kind of brighten up their day,” said Tingley.

She said it’s put a spring in her own step, too.

“I don’t go near anybody. It doesn’t hurt anybody — they come out to the window or the front door and it starts with three children and all of a sudden, (at) every second house there is a bunch of children at the windows,” she said.

The Easter Bunny is not her only character; Tingley said she has a whole tickle trunk of costumes she’s been climbing into since the start of the pandemic.

“I bought another costume and another costume, and now I have a small fleet of costumes,” she said.

She said Mr. Potato Head is a big hit with the kids.

Debbie Tingley visits neighbourhoods dressed as Mr. Potato Head Shelley Steeves/Global News

“Just something to talk about and dream about that night, maybe.”

Her costume changes can be a little cumbersome, said Tingley, but it’s worth it.

“It just makes me feel good that I can make somebody else smile and have a good day.”

