Canada

City of Montreal to kick off pothole fixing blitz

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 12:23 pm
DIY road repairs are not recommended.
DIY road repairs are not recommended. Getty Images

The City of Montreal has announced its annual pothole fixing blitz and street cleaning operations will begin on Tuesday.

The work will be done progressively, beginning with major thoroughfares such as Sherbrooke street, René-Lévesque boulevard and Papineau avenue as well as sidewalks and bike lanes.

The crews will then move on to secondary streets and will be working day and night.

The city stresses all work will be done following health protocols in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Montreal continues to find ways to repair potholes efficiently

Officials are asking people to report any potholes by calling 311 or by using its Montréal – Resident Services app.

Every year the city of Montreal estimates it fixes 200,000 potholes.

