City of Montreal to kick off pothole fixing blitz

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Montreal has announced its annual pothole fixing blitz and street cleaning operations will begin on Tuesday.

The work will be done progressively, beginning with major thoroughfares such as Sherbrooke street, René-Lévesque boulevard and Papineau avenue as well as sidewalks and bike lanes.

1:15 Montreal launches pothole-fixing blitz Montreal launches pothole-fixing blitz

The crews will then move on to secondary streets and will be working day and night.

The city stresses all work will be done following health protocols in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Montreal continues to find ways to repair potholes efficiently

Officials are asking people to report any potholes by calling 311 or by using its Montréal – Resident Services app.

Every year the city of Montreal estimates it fixes 200,000 potholes.

Story continues below advertisement

4:07 Where are Quebec’s worst roads? Where are Quebec’s worst roads?