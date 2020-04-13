Menu

Health

Coronavirus case total reaches 561 in Ottawa, 11 total deaths

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 10:05 am
Ottawa Public Health has released new COVID-19 numbers for the city.
Google Street View

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa jumped to 561 over the weekend.

Eleven people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the city.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Ottawa man denied time with dying parents after testing delays

Ottawa Public Health says 55 of the patients are health-care workers, and 182 cases were deemed resolved as of Sunday.

There are now 43 people in hospital due to the virus, 14 of which are in an intensive care unit.

Percentages for modes of transmission have begun to balance out between travel-related transmission (currently at 20 per cent), contact with a positive case (25 per cent) and community transmission (23 per cent).

The public health unit has yet to identify the mode of transmission for a quarter of cases identified by the public health unit.

Story continues below advertisement
