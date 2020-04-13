Coronavirus case total reaches 561 in Ottawa, 11 total deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa jumped to 561 over the weekend.

Eleven people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the city.

Ottawa Public Health says 55 of the patients are health-care workers, and 182 cases were deemed resolved as of Sunday.

There are now 43 people in hospital due to the virus, 14 of which are in an intensive care unit.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Percentages for modes of transmission have begun to balance out between travel-related transmission (currently at 20 per cent), contact with a positive case (25 per cent) and community transmission (23 per cent).

The public health unit has yet to identify the mode of transmission for a quarter of cases identified by the public health unit.

Story continues below advertisement