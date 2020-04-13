Warman, Sask. residents celebrate Easter differently amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

This edition of Easter was different for many as they continue to get creative during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Warman, Sask., giant teddy bears, stuffed animals and Easter decorations in windows were waiting for kids on Sunday.

It was the fourth and final day for the city’s new Easter-themed bear hunt, a substitute for the traditional Easter egg hunt that follows physical distancing guidelines.

“I saw this on the town of Langenburg’s Facebook page,” said Warman recreation and community events supervisor Coralie Bueckert.

“Julie Mitschke is their rec director there. She had posted it a week or so ago. I said, ‘Why not put a Warman spin on it?'”

Kids and their parents walked through neighbourhoods tallying up the stuffed animals and where they found them.

There was one window in particular that caught one nine-year-old’s attention.

“I liked them all but I really like the giant bear,” said Myelle Bueckert.

Other kids enjoyed the blend of old and new Easter traditions.

“Getting to go on the bear hunt and finding Easter eggs,” said nine-year-old Izabelle Soles.

Her sister prefers the older traditions.

“Just getting the Easter eggs,” said eight-year-old Zoey Soles.

It’s a great excuse for parents and their kids to escape their living rooms for a couple of hours.

“That ability to get out and walk around the community,” said Bueckert.

“Get out of our houses, especially our kids. They aren’t going to the store. They aren’t going to the playground.”