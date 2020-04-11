Man dies in crash on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough near Marmora: Central Hastings OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A man died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 7 near the village of Marmora on Friday night.

According to Central Hastings OPP, emergency crews – including Marmora and Lake firefighters and Hastings-Quinte Paramedics – responded around 10:15 p.m. to a crash on the highway just west of the village, approximately 60 kilometres east of Peterborough.

OPP determined a westbound car had left the roadway, entered the ditch and struck a tree.

The lone driver in the vehicle was extricated from the wreckage and was pronounced deceased at the scene, OPP said.

The victim has been identified as Robert James Gilroy, 58, of Huntsville, Ont., OPP stated Saturday.

The collision remains under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

0:36 1 airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash north of Cobourg 1 airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash north of Cobourg