Man dies in crash on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough near Marmora: Central Hastings OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 11, 2020 1:48 pm
Central Hastings OPP say a man died following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 7 on Friday night.
Central Hastings OPP say a man died following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 7 on Friday night. Global News File

A man died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 7 near the village of Marmora on Friday night.

According to Central Hastings OPP, emergency crews – including Marmora and Lake firefighters and Hastings-Quinte Paramedics – responded around 10:15 p.m. to a crash on the highway just west of the village, approximately 60 kilometres east of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Driver dies following head-on collision on Hwy. 7 east of Madoc: OPP

OPP determined a westbound car had left the roadway, entered the ditch and struck a tree.

The lone driver in the vehicle was extricated from the wreckage and was pronounced deceased at the scene, OPP said.

The victim has been identified as Robert James Gilroy, 58, of Huntsville, Ont., OPP stated Saturday.

The collision remains under investigation.

