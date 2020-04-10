Menu

Crime

3 men charged after trying to export $1.2M worth of stolen vehicles: Peel Regional Police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted April 10, 2020 8:13 pm
Ford trucks lead list of top 10 stolen vehicles in Canada
WATCH ABOVE: Vehicle thefts are on the rise and if you own a Ford truck, you’ll want to see Canada’s latest list of the top 10 stolen vehicles. Joel Senick has more. (Dec. 3)

Peel Regional Police say three men are facing a variety of charges after trying to export $1.2-million worth of stolen vehicles.

In a statement released Friday evening, police said an investigation into vehicles stolen and financed through fraud began in the middle of March.

Officers alleged the vehicles, obtained from all over Canada, were being exported out of Peel Region by multiple suspects.

Police said 24-year-old Toronto resident Ryan Asif Kanhai was arrested on March 18 and charged with possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking in stolen goods over $5,000.

READ MORE: Border officers frustrated at police inaction over stolen cars being exported through Montreal

The statement said two Mississauga men were arrested on Thursday in connection with the investigation.

Thirty-two-year-old Mohanad El Khatib was charged with 10 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, eight counts of trafficking in stolen goods over $5,000 and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

Forty-four-year-old Mohammad Asif was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking in stolen goods and two counts of possession of credit card data.

All three accused are scheduled to appear in a Brampton court in the future.

