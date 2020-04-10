3 men charged after trying to export $1.2M worth of stolen vehicles: Peel Regional Police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say three men are facing a variety of charges after trying to export $1.2-million worth of stolen vehicles.

In a statement released Friday evening, police said an investigation into vehicles stolen and financed through fraud began in the middle of March.

Officers alleged the vehicles, obtained from all over Canada, were being exported out of Peel Region by multiple suspects.

Police said 24-year-old Toronto resident Ryan Asif Kanhai was arrested on March 18 and charged with possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking in stolen goods over $5,000.

READ MORE: Border officers frustrated at police inaction over stolen cars being exported through Montreal

The statement said two Mississauga men were arrested on Thursday in connection with the investigation.

Thirty-two-year-old Mohanad El Khatib was charged with 10 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, eight counts of trafficking in stolen goods over $5,000 and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

Story continues below advertisement

Forty-four-year-old Mohammad Asif was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking in stolen goods and two counts of possession of credit card data.

All three accused are scheduled to appear in a Brampton court in the future.

16 vehicles ($1.2M worth) stolen here stopped from being exported internationally + warrants & arrests. #Peel Investigators from our #CommercialAutoCrime Bureau & more putting a dent in this organized criminal enterprise. https://t.co/SDKRidZajT — Chief Nishan Duraiappah (@ChiefNish) April 10, 2020