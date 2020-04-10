Menu

Convicted sex offender released, at high risk to reoffend against women, children: Winnipeg police

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 10, 2020 7:07 pm
Winnipeg police and RCMP are warning of convicted sex offender Timothy Torres, who has been released from prison and is a high risk to re-offend.
Winnipeg police and RCMP are warning of convicted sex offender Timothy Torres, who has been released from prison and is a high risk to re-offend. Winnipeg Police/Submitted Photo

Winnipeg police and the RCMP are warning of a convicted sex offender who has been released.

Timothy Torres, 34, is considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner against all females, including children and adults.

Torres has a probation order expiring July 1 directing he not be alone with any female under 18 unless supervised by an adult approved by his probation officer.

RELATED:  Convicted sex offender to live in Winnipeg: police

He also can’t be at a public park or swimming area where people under 16 are present until September 2023.

His most recent conviction was a breach of probation on March 15, 2019, and he received a one-year sentence as a result.

He received a seven-year prison sentence in 2009 for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl and has breached conditions of his probation multiple times.

Story continues below advertisement

Torres is expected to live in Winnipeg.

