Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Convicted sex offender considered a risk to women, girls expected to live in Winnipeg: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 6:40 pm
Updated March 31, 2020 6:46 pm
Christopher Assiniboine, 37.
Christopher Assiniboine, 37. WPS/Submitted

Police are warning the public about a convicted, untreated sex offender who was released from Stony Mountain Penitentiary Tuesday.

Christopher Assiniboine, 37, is considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual/violent manner against all females, both adults and children, according to police.

Police say he’s expected to live in Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police warn of high-risk sex offender’s release from prison

Assiniboine was serving a 90-day sentence for his 10-year term supervision order related to convictions of sexual assault and uttering threats in a 2015 incident involving an 18-year-old stranger.

Police said he committed those offences while on parole for a previous sexual assault conviction.

He has a long criminal record that includes sexual assault, robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, assault, and breaching recognizance and prohibition orders.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2009, Assiniboine was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old, and police said he committed his sexual offences while luring his vulnerable victims with drugs and alcohol.

READ MORE: Convicted sex offender released into Winnipeg; women and children at risk of violence

Assiniboine was also deemed a long-term offender, and is subject to a 10-year supervision order and a lifetime weapons prohibition.

In addition, his conditions include a prohibition against having contact with anyone under 18. He also has to live in an approved location, and is banned from consuming or purchasing drugs or alcohol.

Anyone with information about Assiniboine is asked to contact Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, a local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.

Winnipeg police make 19-kilogram cocaine bust
Winnipeg police make 19-kilogram cocaine bust
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPWinnipeg policeManitoba RCMPWinnipeg sex offenderChristopher AssiniboineManitoba Integrated Sex Offender UnitStoney Mountain
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.