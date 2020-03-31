Convicted sex offender considered a risk to women, girls expected to live in Winnipeg: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning the public about a convicted, untreated sex offender who was released from Stony Mountain Penitentiary Tuesday.

Christopher Assiniboine, 37, is considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual/violent manner against all females, both adults and children, according to police.

Police say he’s expected to live in Winnipeg.

Assiniboine was serving a 90-day sentence for his 10-year term supervision order related to convictions of sexual assault and uttering threats in a 2015 incident involving an 18-year-old stranger.

Police said he committed those offences while on parole for a previous sexual assault conviction.

He has a long criminal record that includes sexual assault, robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, assault, and breaching recognizance and prohibition orders.

In 2009, Assiniboine was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old, and police said he committed his sexual offences while luring his vulnerable victims with drugs and alcohol.

Assiniboine was also deemed a long-term offender, and is subject to a 10-year supervision order and a lifetime weapons prohibition.

In addition, his conditions include a prohibition against having contact with anyone under 18. He also has to live in an approved location, and is banned from consuming or purchasing drugs or alcohol.

Anyone with information about Assiniboine is asked to contact Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, a local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.

