Convicted sex offender released into Winnipeg; women and children at risk of violence

Winnipeg police are warning the public about a convicted, untreated sex offender who was released from Stony Mountain Penitentiary on Thursday.

Christopher Assiniboine, 36, is considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual/violent manner against all females – adults and children.

Assiniboine was serving a sentence for sexual assault and uttering threats in a 2015 incident that involved an 18-year-old stranger.

Police said he committed those offences while on parole for a previous sexual assault conviction.

He has a long criminal record that includes sexual assault, robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, assault, and breaching recognizance and prohibition orders.

In 2009, Assiniboine was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old, and police said he committed his sexual offences while luring his vulnerable victims with drugs and alcohol.

Assiniboine was also deemed a long-term offender, and is subject to a 10-year supervision order and a lifetime weapons prohibition.

In addition, his conditions include a prohibition against having contact with anyone under 18. He also has to live in an approved location, and is banned from consuming or purchasing drugs or alcohol.

He’s expected to live in Winnipeg.

Assiniboine is described as 5’6″, 246 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos of a dagger on his right arm and an eagle on his left.

Anyone with information about Assiniboine is asked to contact Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, a local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.

