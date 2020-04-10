Menu

Health

9th person suffers coronavirus-related death in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 10, 2020 11:20 am
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

A ninth person has died of novel coronavirus-related issues in Waterloo Region, according to figures released by Waterloo Public Health on Friday.

The agency says that a person connected to the Forest Heights Long Term Care in Kitchener is the latest victim in the area.

READ MORE: Another 17 people test positive for coronavirus in Waterloo Region

Four of the nine deaths in the region have been connected to long-term care or retirement facilities, with the three others involving residents of a Highview Residences home.

The update says five more staff members at Forest Heights LTC have tested positive for COVID-19, which means that 11 staff members and 18 residents at the facility have now tested positive.

There were no other new cases reported at retirement homes or long-term care facilities in the region.

READ MORE: Live updates — Coronavirus in Canada

The new cases at the facility have also lifted the total number in the region to 242.

Three more people have been cleared of the disease by public health, bringing the total number to 68.

