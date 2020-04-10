9th person suffers coronavirus-related death in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

A ninth person has died of novel coronavirus-related issues in Waterloo Region, according to figures released by Waterloo Public Health on Friday.

The agency says that a person connected to the Forest Heights Long Term Care in Kitchener is the latest victim in the area.

Four of the nine deaths in the region have been connected to long-term care or retirement facilities, with the three others involving residents of a Highview Residences home.

The update says five more staff members at Forest Heights LTC have tested positive for COVID-19, which means that 11 staff members and 18 residents at the facility have now tested positive.

There were no other new cases reported at retirement homes or long-term care facilities in the region.

The new cases at the facility have also lifted the total number in the region to 242.

Three more people have been cleared of the disease by public health, bringing the total number to 68.