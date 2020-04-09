Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Maple Leaf Gardens abuser Gordon Stuckless has died

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 11:09 pm
Gordon Stuckless arrives at court in Toronto on April 22, 2014. The treatment Stuckless hopes will help him secure a lighter sentence is effective in managing sexual impulses - but the courts can't force the convicted pedophile to undergo so-called chemical castration.
Gordon Stuckless arrives at court in Toronto on April 22, 2014. The treatment Stuckless hopes will help him secure a lighter sentence is effective in managing sexual impulses - but the courts can't force the convicted pedophile to undergo so-called chemical castration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Gordon Stuckless, the man at the centre of the Maple Leaf Gardens sexual abuse scandal, has died.

Ari Goldkind, Stuckless’s lawyer, confirmed to Global News on Thursday that Stuckless died in Hamilton of a brain hemorrhage.

Stuckless, who was in his early 70s, was released from prison in mid-January under certain conditions, including living in a halfway house in Hamilton.

READ MORE: Gordon Stuckless released from prison on parole

Stuckless faced close to 10 years behind bars for sexually abusing young boys over three decades during his positions as an assistant teacher and volunteer coach at the Toronto arena.

In 2019, the Ontario Superior Court increased his sentence after the original sentence was found inadequate, given the “staggering” magnitude of his crimes.

“I hope he rots”: victims of Gordon Stuckless react to sentence
“I hope he rots”: victims of Gordon Stuckless react to sentence

Stuckless was given six-and-a-half years behind bars in 2016 — six years after credit for his time on house arrest — for sexually abusing 18 boys over three decades.

Story continues below advertisement

He pleaded guilty two years earlier to 100 charges and was later found guilty of two more offences in connection with two of the boys.

— With files by The Canadian Press, Global News reporter Alanna Rizza

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Gordon StucklessMaple Leaf GardensAri Goldkindgordon stuckless deadGordon Stuckless diesgordon stuckless hamiltonMaple Leaf Gardens abusermaple leaf gardens sex abuser
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.