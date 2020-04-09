Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Manitoba’s correctional centres making adjustments to prevent spread of COVID-19

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 8:48 pm
Manitoba Justice Sheriff logo.
Manitoba Justice Sheriff logo. Shane Gibson/Global News

Global News has learned 21 inmates serving intermittent sentences in Manitoba have been granted temporary absences, meaning they don’t need to return on weekends to serve their time.

The province says it’s to allow for physical distancing and reduce the number of people entering the facilities, in order to stem the spread of COVID-19.

However, it adds individuals are expected to stay in their homes for the entire weekend.

READ MORE: B.C. federal prison has highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada

It adds plans are in place at each facility to isolate and care for people should it be required, and decisions on when to test someone for COVID-19 are made by health-care providers at the centre.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Bail hearings and custody issues are being fast-tracked to reduce remand counts, while transfers to federal corrections and the release of inmates who have served their sentences continue as normal.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Judges release growing number accused of violent crimes due to COVID-19 fears

“There’s been a flurry of changes on the part of the court to make sure that individuals are released where possible,” says Chris Gamby, with Criminal Defence Lawyers of Manitoba.

“My colleagues and myself have noticed that with the Crowns, where they may at one point have been opposed to releasing an inmate, they have now perhaps consented – providing the defence is able to provide a bail plan that makes logical sense to them.”

COVID-19: Preventing prison outbreaks in Canada
COVID-19: Preventing prison outbreaks in Canada

Gamby says they’ve also noticed more leniency on the part of the courts when dealing with non-violent offenders.

“For example, if an individual has already spent 90 days in custody, and the Crown might be asking for 150 days, the defence around 100, the judge may say ‘OK, that’s sufficient at this point, let’s get this non-violent individual out of here … so that the institution is safer for everyone involved,” Gamby says.

READ MORE: Manitoba government offers olive branch to Dauphin correctional workers; union not pleased

The province also says all individuals entering custody are now being isolated for up to 14 days, and all in-person visits, group activities, staff training, and inmate programs have also been suspended.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Manitoba JusticeManitoba Correctionsintermittent sentencesCorrectional centre ManitobaCriminal Defence Lawyers of Manitobainmates coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.