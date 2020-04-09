Coronavirus: Saskatchewan Roughriders offer options for ticket holders

Send this page to someone via email

Ticket holders for the Saskatchewan Roughriders have been given options when it comes to their seats for the 2020 season, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Riders President and CEO Craig Reynolds said the team has begun to contact ticket holders, offering them choices, whether it’s deferred payments for those on payment plans, or even full refunds.

“We’ve presented a number of options to our ticket holders and included in those options would be a refund,” said Reynolds.

“There’s a number of options and we understand the impacts to our season ticket holders and we also understand the broader economic situation in the province.”

3:51 Keeping kids active at home when sports are cancelled Keeping kids active at home when sports are cancelled

The Roughriders are one of those teams with an economic uncertainty as a result of the pandemic.. Gate admission makes up about 50 per cent of the team’s annual revenue, so if games get cancelled and people get refunded, it impacts the Rider’s bottom line.

Story continues below advertisement

And while it’s a tough situation for both the team and its fans, Reynolds says most have been understanding and patient so far through the process.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Everybody’s in the same boat and I think that’s what has really come through this, is that everybody is dealing with the exact same crisis right now and the same level of uncertainty,” he said.

And through that uncertainty, the Riders wanted to make sure they could ease some of the unknown for individuals, by giving them options.

“We understand the uncertainty that may exist for our fans, whether it be economic or health-wise,” Reynolds said. “So, we’re being very empathetic to that.”

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. All international travellers returning to Saskatchewan are required to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.