Saskatchewan Roughriders’ QB Cody Fajardo hopeful for football in 2020

Cody Fajardo has been trying to treat this off-season like any other.

But with the uncertainty around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a challenging time for the quarterback of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“Just trying to find ways to stay in shape knowing that even though the season is delayed,” Fajardo said from his off-season home in Maryland. “Just being prepared for when we’re ready to play football that my body is ready to go.”

Fajardo credits his wife Laura for helping him adjust to a different training regimen, which includes more long-distance running and other workouts he’s never done before.

“My wife has put me through some of these TV workouts that have been harder than I think anything I’ve had to do, so she continues to kick my butt with that,” Fajardo said with a laugh.

Fajardo said his family is all doing well, as are the teammates he’s talked to this off-season. In fact, the 28-year-old has tried to be as positive as he can when talking to his fellow players. He knows some of those players will soon be in tough situations as the delay to the season goes on and they are without a pay cheque.

“There’s definitely a lot of uncertainty,” Fajardo said. “I think the hardest thing with a lot of these guys is making a decision, because some of these guys don’t make enough money as is.”

“It depends how long the season is delayed,” he added. “There’s going to be a tough decision for them to make but I’m trying to be that positive guy who’s texting them … and just letting them know that there’s going to be a season.”

When it comes to the 2020 season, Fajardo does have faith there will be football played at some point, but like many, he’s just not sure when that will be. In the meantime, he’s been speaking with newly-hired offensive coordinator Jason Mass twice a week, putting together a new playbook.

“Just getting this new offence ready for when the season comes,” he said. “I’ve been hitting that pretty hard and calling guys to make sure they’re understanding it because it’s going to be a very dynamic offence.

“I think Rider fans are going to be really excited and have something fun to cheer for when we roll this new offence.”

And while Fajardo is usually the one being cheered for, he’s applauding the many around the globe who have been trying to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“The healthcare workers across the world are the real heroes right now,” he said. “Also the people who manufacture healthcare equipment. They’re working day and night just to make sure there’s enough for everybody.”

So, for now, Fajardo said he’s doing his part, practising social distancing and washing his hands, as he tries to do his part in flattening the curve.

“I’m all in it, just to be able to accelerate any way I can to get to a season,” he said. “I don’t want to be stuck in the U.S. forever, because obviously, I have so much fun in Canada playing football and playing a game that I love.”

