Crime

New Brunswick man facing 43 charges after weapons and drugs seized

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2020 11:35 am
A Dieppe man was arrested Wednesday after an alleged incident at a home on Copp Street. Police say they found crystal methamphetamine, cash and guns in a search of the home.
Courtesy: Codial Regional RCMP

A New Brunswick man is facing 43 charges following an incident that led police to seize multiple firearms and drugs.

Codiac Regional RCMP went to a home on Copp Street in Dieppe, N.B., on April 1 following a report of a man with a firearm threatening to harm himself inside the home.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest man, seize cash, guns and meth in Dieppe, N.B.

A 30-year-old Dieppe man was arrested without incident.

The next day, police executed a search warrant and seized several firearms and what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine.

On April 4, the suspect appeared in Moncton provincial court and was charged with 43 offences, including unauthorized possession of firearms, careless storage of firearms, possession of prohibited weapons, and possession for the purpose of trafficking in methamphetamine.

He was remanded into custody, and is scheduled to return to court on April 22 for a bail hearing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeRCMPNew BrunswickNew Brunswick RCMPNew Brunswick CrimeDieppeWeapons SeizedDieppe New BrunswickCopp Street
