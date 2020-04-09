Menu

Health

Another downtown Toronto care home confirms coronavirus outbreak, 16 cases, 4 deaths

By Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 12:32 pm
Updated April 9, 2020 12:38 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario looks to free up long-term care beds and move hospital patients in nursing homes
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario is looking to free up hospital beds amid the COVID-19 pandemic and to do that they’re turning to long-term care homes. Morganne Campbell has obtained government instructions that raise concerns about what will happen to some 80,000 patients in these homes across the province.

Mon Sheong Home for the Aged confirmed on Thursday that 16 residents tested positive for COVID-19 with four deaths related to the virus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 8 more dead from COVID-19 at Toronto nursing home, 101 confirmed and probable cases

The long-term care home, near University Avenue and Dundas Street West in Toronto, said it enacted “outbreak control” protocols when it first only had three cases confirmed on April 4, but that the situation “aggravated quickly.”

“D’Arcy Home discovered several residents with fever in late March and immediately conducted swab testing for residents exhibiting COVID-19 related symptoms,” they said in a statement.

READ MORE: Ontario health officials unveil new testing guidelines, criteria for coronavirus

Numerous “home isolation” protocols were put in place and staff members have been in close contact with resident’s families for updates.

“Since staff members that have been confirmed positive or are unwell are required to isolate, staffing is currently a challenge,” they said, adding that personal protective equipment has become limited and is asking for community donations.

Story continues below advertisement
