Another downtown Toronto care home confirms coronavirus outbreak, 16 cases, 4 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Mon Sheong Home for the Aged confirmed on Thursday that 16 residents tested positive for COVID-19 with four deaths related to the virus.

The long-term care home, near University Avenue and Dundas Street West in Toronto, said it enacted “outbreak control” protocols when it first only had three cases confirmed on April 4, but that the situation “aggravated quickly.”

“D’Arcy Home discovered several residents with fever in late March and immediately conducted swab testing for residents exhibiting COVID-19 related symptoms,” they said in a statement.

Numerous “home isolation” protocols were put in place and staff members have been in close contact with resident’s families for updates.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Since staff members that have been confirmed positive or are unwell are required to isolate, staffing is currently a challenge,” they said, adding that personal protective equipment has become limited and is asking for community donations.

Story continues below advertisement