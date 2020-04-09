Calling all ‘Star Wars’ fans: Showcase airing 9-movie marathon over Easter weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Not sure what to do this Easter weekend while stuck in quarantine? Well, Showcase has you covered with a marathon of the Star Wars movies kicking off this Friday.

Between April 10 and 13, the TV network will be showcasing nine films from the Disney-owned franchise, making for four days of Jedi-filled fun.

The films will be played in chronological order of the Star Wars storyline as opposed to when they were actually released, meaning the marathon will start with Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace and end with Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008), Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) and Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) will not be included in the marathon this weekend.

Viewers with a Showcase channel subscription on Amazon Prime Video’s STACKTV will be able to stream the saga for a limited time on the new Global TV App. Additionally, all of the films will be available through Showcase On Demand for a limited time.

Story continues below advertisement

Diehard fans will also be able to honour May the 4th, or Star Wars Day, next month with a special primetime presentation of The Empire Strikes Back (1980). It will be followed by the highly anticipated broadcast premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story this summer.

For additional information, you can visit the official Showcase website.

Showcase’s Easter weekend Star Wars marathon kicks off this Friday, April 10 at 12 p.m. ET.

The full list of titles is as follows:

Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens

Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi

Global News and Showcase are both properties of Corus Entertainment.