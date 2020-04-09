Two children, man missing for hours in a wooded area found thanks to RCMP dog

Send this page to someone via email

A man and two small children who were missing in a wooded area in Colchester County for several hours were found thanks to an RCMP dog and his handler.

Colchester District RCMP say they responded to a call last Friday at about 1:45 p.m. about three people who were missing. Police say a man had taken two children, aged three and five, for a walk in a wooded area, when they became lost. Family members were concerned that the trio had been gone too long, so they called police, who then deployed ground search crews, a RCMP dog and the air support unit.

According to police, the RCMP dog was able to trace the scent of the missing man and children, who were found “cold and wet” in the woods. A helicopter was called to the area to bring them to safety.

Police say the three had been in the woods for nearly six hours, from the time they started their walk to the time they were found. The three didn’t sustain any injuries, however police say they were “very cold” when they were located.

“Calls to police involving Ground Search and Rescue involve large numbers of dedicated volunteers who work with many different agencies,” read the RCMP press release.

“The RCMP would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support and team work in helping missing people.”