Police execute drug search, arrest 22 year old Bedford man

A Bedford man is facing drug trafficking charges following a drug search Wednesday evening.

The Halifax Regional Police and RCMP Integrated Drug Unit executed the search at a home on Binnacle Court in Bedford just after 11:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, police say they arrested a 22 year old man and seized a loaded firearm.

The man is now facing drug trafficking and firearms-related charges. He was released on conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

