Scott Thompson: Does China owe the world more than face masks?

If anyone offers you free medical supplies during a pandemic, it would irresponsible for the sake of human life not to take them.

That’s especially true when the process of procuring much-needed masks, gloves, and ventilators can be described as the “Wild West,” as Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

So when Huawei offered to send to Canada — as it has other to countries where it does business — millions of medical supplies, the prime minister said yes.

But what can’t be lost in this storyline is that Canada currently holds the Huawei CFO on a U.S. international extradition warrant, including charges of bank fraud and bribery.

Never mind the retaliatory arrest and detainment of Canadians Michael Spavour and Michael Kovrig, who have been held without explanation or representation since the Huawei founders’ daughter was detained.

Add into the mix that Huawei is currently trying to sell its cheaper 5G network to the world — something our allies, security and intelligence communities say is a big mistake due to the fact the Communist Party of China has the power to control all businesses within China as a condition of operation.

So, yes, I would take this much-needed humanitarian aid.

After all, we did the same thing for them back in February, when Canada sent China 16 tonnes of medical supplies.

But let’s be clear: after the chaos that has been created, perhaps China owes the world a lot more than millions of free facemasks.

Just ask the two Michaels.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​​