B.C. government requiring self-isolation plan for everyone entering the province from outside Canada

The B.C. will be legally requiring all travellers entering B.C. from outside Canada to provide a self-isolation plan.

The place must detail how travellers will satisfy the federal Quarantine Act requiring people entering Canada to self-isolate for 14 days.

“As we welcome British Columbians back home, we must stay vigilant and do everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Premier John Horgan said.

“As we follow the advice and guidance of our provincial health officer, it’s also important to take care of one another. By supporting people through a self-isolation plan after international travel, we will keep people safe and help flatten the curve.”

The measure is in place effective immediately.

This document, which can be submitted online or completed in person on arrival, must show that returning travellers have supports in place to safely self-isolate for 14 days.

Beginning on Friday provincial officials will be on hand at the Vancouver International Airport and major land border crossings to make sure self-isolation plans are complete and to assist those who need it.

If an airline traveller arrives and an adequate self-isolation plan is proposed but needs additional support, travellers may be taken or directed to an accommodation site to begin self-isolation, while outstanding details of their plan are put in place.

Once a self-isolation plan is approved, they may return home. Without an approved plan, they will remain at an accommodation site for 14 days.

If a traveller arrives at a major land border crossing and needs additional supports to execute a self-isolation plan, they will be sent directly home to start self-isolating and will be followed up with by officials for additional support.

The province has repeatedly raised concerns about having enough resources to communicate and enforce public-health orders to those arriving in B.C. at an airport or land border crossing.

A couple in B.C.’s Cowichan Valley refused to self-isolate since recently returning from international travel. The mayor of District of North Cowichan said the municipality does not have the power to enforce the federal Quarantine Act — that’s up to the RCMP.

The act, which went into effect March 25, states that anyone returning to Canada from another country must immediately self-isolate for 14 days, with penalties of fines or jail time.

Staff with the Canada Border Services Agency were expected to inform all returning Canadians and permanent residents of the new orders and forbid them from making any stops on their way home.

On Wednesday, Global News has learned there are currently no public health officials stationed at Canada-U.S. land border crossings to assist in screening for COVID-19.