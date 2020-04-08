MPI to cover vehicle sanitization at mechanic’s shop during coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Public Insurance is stepping up to pay for the cost of additional vehicle cleaning before and after car repairs are made during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The public insurer announced a new program that will see customers covered for the cost to clean and disinfect vehicles sent to a mechanics shop Wednesday.

“A special allowance will be paid to the participating shops, as we continue to ensure our customers’ safety is ensured,” said Ben Graham, MPI’s president and CEO, in a release.

“This was the right thing to do and we thank the repair trade associations for their assistance and cooperation.

“Customers need not worry about the condition of their vehicle when it’s returned to them. Together, we can all work on flattening the COVID-19 curve.”

Surfaces frequently touched by a customer will be included in the cleaning and sanitization, says MPI, including:

Exterior/interior door handles

Interior door trim panels

Consoles

Steering wheel

Levers attached to the steering column (signals, cruise control)

Dash including radio/climate controls

Seatbelt buckles

Hood latch and releases

The program will cover all claims submitted starting April 1 and will remain while the province’s state of emergency over COVID-19 is in effect, after which it will be reassessed.

