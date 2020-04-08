Menu

Coronavirus: Trudeau eases wage subsidy rules by 15% for businesses showing revenue loss

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 12:05 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says 240,000 people applied for emergency benefit
WATCH: Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says 240,000 people applied for emergency benefit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is easing the wage subsidy qualifications for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking from the Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Wednesday, Trudeau said companies will now have the option of using January and February of this year as reference points to show a 30 per cent loss in revenue due to COVID-19.

“Businesses will only need to show a 15 per cent decline in revenue for March instead of 30 per cent because most of us only felt the impact of COVID-19 about halfway through the month,” he said.

Previously, in order to qualify for the subsidy, businesses had to show a 30 per cent drop in revenues compared to this time last year.

More to come. 

