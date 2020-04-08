Menu

Traffic volumes down in Winnipeg amid pandemic: city data

By Corey Callaghan and Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 2:17 pm
.
. Corey Callaghan/Global News

Traffic is down about 40 per cent on Winnipeg roads as people are encouraged to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the city.

The latest data is being compared to a traffic flow study completed in 2018.

READ MORE: ‘Stay home’: Winnipeg mayor makes plea for Winnipeggers to respect coronavirus measures

Typically, the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Bishop Grandin Boulevard sees about 64,000 vehicles go through on a typical weekday.

With the current decrease, that means about 25,000 fewer vehicles are going through the area on an average day.

The city uses its network of traffic cameras and traffic counting stations to keep track of patterns and traffic flows on streets.

Fewer cars on the road also means fewer accidents. According to Manitoba Public Insurance, the month of March saw a 25 per cent decrease in the number of traffic collisions to just over 10,000 compared with 14,000 in 2019.

