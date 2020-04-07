Trump threatens to pull back funding from WHO over agency’s coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to pull back funding from the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday over agency’s response to the novel coronavirus.

Speaking at press conference, Trump first told reporters the U.S. would put a “very powerful hold” on money sent to the WHO, but later backtracked and said he was going to “look at” doing it.

“I’m not saying I’m going to do it, but we will look at ending funding,” he said.

This is a developing news story. More information will be included as it becomes available.

